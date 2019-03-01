'Rambo: Last Blood' to hit theatres in US on September 20

Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood", which will mark the actor's fifth and final outing as the action character, John Rambo, will release in the US on September 20 this year.

The film, directed by from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, will see living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When longtime family informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster.

In pursuit, uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film will also feature Paz Vega, and in pivotal roles.

Stallone first the played the character in "First Blood" (1982) and later followed it up with "Rambo: Part II" (1985), " III" (1988) and "Rambo" (2008).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)