Mouni Roy not in 'Bole Chudiya' anymore

Roy is no more a part of the film ' Chudiya'. The has said the reason is her "unprofessional behaviour", but the actress's said the contract wasn't yet signed due to "discrepancies".

A poster for the film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, was launched a few days ago.

But on Friday issued a statement saying: "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her."

"Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. narration, embarrassing the producers, "

' Chudiya' marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by and under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

A for confirmed she is "no longer a part of the film".

" has done many before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. .. is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it."

Mouni, as per her spokesperson, "doesn't believe in mudslinging" and "she wishes them the very best".

The film was to go on floors next month.

--IANS

Aru-rb/prs

