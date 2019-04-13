Stem cell protein may help find blood cancer cure

Researchers have identified a stem cell protein that may play an important role in finding cure for

The study, done on mice, suggests a stem cell protein called Asrij is a novel regulator of wild type suppressor p53 stability in hematopoietic (HSCs).

It could help design targeted therapies for myeloproliferative disease, a group of slow-growing blood cancers, according to researchers, including Maneesha S. Inamdar from the for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru.

"We provide a new mouse model resembling and identify a post-translational regulator of wild type p53 essential for maintaining HSC quiescence that could be a potential target for pharmacological intervention," the team said.

According to the study, published in the journal Blood, inactivation of the suppressor p53 is essential for unrestrained growth of But only 11 per cent of have mutant p53.

Mechanisms that cause and promote are inadequately deciphered, suggests the study.

The stem cell protein Asrij is misexpressed in several human and implicated in the p53 pathway and DNA damage response, the team said.

For the study, the team generated the first Asrij null (knockout, KO) in mice and showed they are viable and fertile with no gross abnormalities. However, by six months, they exhibited increased peripheral blood cell counts, splenomegaly and an expansion of bone marrow HSCs with higher myeloid output.

