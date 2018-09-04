Sterling withdraws from England squad with back injury

Forward has withdrawn from the England football squad for the forthcoming international games against and with a back

The on Monday confirmed the decision with a press statement, adding that does not plan to call anyone else into his squad to replace the 23-year-old Manchester City star, reports

Sterling is a key player for Southgate, starting six of England's seven games at this summer's However, his performances generated a lot of debate with supporters saying his pace and willingness to run at rival defences was one of England's main attacking threats, while others argued that his actions too often lacked an

Sterling has scored just 2 goals in 44 senior appearances for England, a figure which contrasts sharply with the 18 league goals he scored for his club last season and the 2 he has netted in three appearances this season.

England will play in the on Saturday with the players due to report for training on Tuesday morning.

