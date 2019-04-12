Steyn to replace injured Coulter-Nile in RCB squad

South African fast bowler will replace injured in the (RCB) squad for the remainder of the (IPL) season, the franchise announced on Friday.

" is still recovering from a and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a of tremendous talent and owing to his personal time-out however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 12," a spokesperson said.

"His absence has been felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back. Replacing him in the squad is the explosive fast bowler We all welcome him to the squad!" he added.

Steyn will be making a comeback to the league after a gap of three years. He had last featured for Gujarat Lions in 2016.

The South African pacer has played in 90 IPL matches, bagging 92 wickets with an economy of 6.72.

