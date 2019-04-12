Steyn to replace injured Coulter-Nile in RCB squad

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn will replace injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the franchise announced on Friday.
"Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his personal time-out however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 12," a RCB spokesperson said.
"His absence has been felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back. Replacing him in the squad is the explosive fast bowler Dale Steyn. We all welcome him to the RCB squad!" he added.
Steyn will be making a comeback to the league after a gap of three years. He had last featured for Gujarat Lions in 2016.
The South African pacer has played in 90 IPL matches, bagging 92 wickets with an economy of 6.72.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU