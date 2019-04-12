Confident Mumbai to host lacklustre Rajasthan (Preview)

A confident Indians will look to consolidate their position in the (IPL) points table when they host a lacklustre Royals at the here on Saturday.

has won their last three games and are placed third on the table with four wins from six games while their opponents have managed to win just one game so far and lie at the seventh place.

In the absence of regular Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard led from the front and came up with two match winning performances. He was ably supported by Alzarri Joseph, who has been the find of the tournament.

A had forced Rohit to miss their game against Kings XI (KXIP) and it remains to be seen whether the has fully recovered or not. In the game against where Mumbai were chasing a mammoth 198 for victory, Pollard smashed a 31-ball 83 to ensure another victory for the three-time champions.

Joseph, who had a dream debut after returning with the best IPL figures of 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, played a crucial cameo down the order against to help Mumbai cross the line in time.

On Saturday, all eyes will once again be on Pollard and Joseph, who are currently in top form.

If Rohit comes back in the playing eleven, it will further strengthen Mumbai's batting line-up, which features some dependable names like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and

Coming to Rajasthan, it seems nothing is going their way as they lost a nail-biter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, thanks to Mitchell Santner's last ball six which kept the yellow brigade at the top of the table.

would once again on Jofra Archer, who conceded just 19 runs from his four overs, giving his team a chance to defend a modest 152 against the star studded Chennai team.

Shreyas Gopal has also been amongst the wickets after picking up eight from six games. The leg-spinner however, failed to perform against the yellow brigade and would have to step up in another high-profile class.

Rajasthan's batting includes Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, and and with the league reaching the halfway mark, this would be the right time for them to deliver.

pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with Shreyas also need to come out with something special if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Overall, looking at the recent past, Mumbai will be the favourites on Saturday. However, with some stars in their ranks, Rajasthan could also cause an upset.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: (Captain), (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: (Captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, (wicket-keeper), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

