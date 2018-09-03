Stones pelted at MP CM

Stones were hurled at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chariot while he was conducting the 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Sidhi district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Churhat area late on Sunday in the assembly constituency of Congress's Ajay Singh. "The miscreants hid in the dark and pelted stones," Bhartiya Janta Party state media cell chief Lokendra Parashar said.
Parashar and the BJP have accused the Congress for the attack, while the Congress refuting it have blamed Chouhan's own party for staging the attack to malign Singh's name.
The Chief Minister on Monday dared the Congress leader to come out in the open and fight him.
Rejecting this, Singh said: "The Congress does not follow the culture of violence. I suspect that it is a well-planned conspiracy hatched to defame me and the people of Churhat."
--IANS
