Striking teachers resume work in Tamil Nadu

Barring a few, almost all the protesting teachers across resumed their duties on Tuesday with the AIADMK government-led by remaining firm.

In the state capital here, 99.9 per cent of the teachers have reported for duty. Only four teachers have not reported for duty, Officer told reporters.

Members of the of the Teachers Organisation and the (JACTTO-GEO) have been striking work for the past couple of days with demands like reverting to the old pension scheme and a hike in pay for secondary grade teachers among others.

The government had expressed its inability to accede to the demands and warned of stern action against the striking teachers, forcing them to resume duty.

The School Department had suspended over 1,000 teachers for participating in the strike and also issued orders for the appointment of temporary teachers.

