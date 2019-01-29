Celebrate even small achievements of your child: Modi to parents

Celebrate your childs little achievements, even a marginal increase in his percentage, and dont use their report cards as your visiting cards, advised parents on Tuesday.

His comments came during an interaction with students and their guardians at an event 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha' here.

Parents should stop using their children's report card as their own "visiting cards" at social gatherings because it leads to undue pressure on the child, said, adding that one should not link one's child's academic performance to one's social standing.

He advised the students to gather knowledge, and their marks would automatically improve.

Trying to dispel their fear of examinations, said: "Exams are not bad as they help you to test your own capacity, capability."

Time management is most essential. "Utilise it to the maximum and do not waste it," he said.

"If someone says he doesn't have time, it means he does not know how to manage his time because everybody, rich or poor, has the same 24 hours in a day. They say time is money. We must resolve not to waste it," Modi said.

He asked the students to listen attentively to parents and not react immediately to their advice. Parents, in turn, should always hold the child's hand as they did when he/she was small, he said.

On children's obsession with online games, Modi said they should not be discouraged from using technology because it would be counter productive. However, he underlined the fact that children should be encouraged to play in the open amid nature.

The said that students must be clear about what they want to become or achieve in life, and not just take admission in any course or college.

"If that happens the graduate-making factories will keep producing graduates who would not know what to do with their lives," he said.

