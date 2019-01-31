Student falls to his death while looking for better WiFi signal

A 21-year-old student plunged to his death after leaning over a fourth-floor of a hotel here to get better WiFi signal.

Pattanadej Homhuan, a student from in Thailand's Chiang Mai city, was in the capital to attend a gaming tournament and was staying at here, reported on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday when he was practicing online ahead of the tournament. He was playing Realm of with his friends when he complained using the chat function that his had poor 4G reception.

Pattanadej then climbed onto his room's narrow to catch a better WiFi signal, according to the report. Upon realizing Pattanadej's on-screen character hadn't moved in the computer game for several minutes, his friends - who were also at the hotel - visited his room to investigate.

They looked out of the window and noticed a tending to Pattanadej's injured body on the ground below.

Paramedics arrived but were unable to revive the student, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

from the district police station said the death was being treated as an accident.

