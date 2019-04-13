Sudan coup leader steps down after a day

The of Sudan's military council has stood down a day after leading a coup that toppled long-time leader amid a wave of protests.

Despite Bashir's removal on Thursday, demonstrators had refused to disperse, camping out outside the headquarters here, defying curfew declared by the military.

On Friday, a said the was not seeking power and Sudan's future would be decided by the protesters.

After Ibn Auf stepped down, the protesters celebrated his departure, with people chanting phrases like "it fell again".

announced his decision on state TV. He named as his successor Lt Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, the reported.

The military council has also imposed a three-month state of emergency, with the constitution suspended.

Police said at least 16 people were killed by stray bullets at protests on Thursday and Friday.

This comes after protesters refused to leave the streets, saying the coup leaders were too close to The had said it will stay in power for two years, followed by elections.

Bashir's downfall followed months of unrest that began in December over rising prices.

Ibn Auf was of military intelligence during the conflict in the 2000s. The US imposed sanctions on him in 2007.

The Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests, said Ibn Auf's decision to step down was a "victory" for demonstrators.

They were demanding a transition to civilian rule before they return home.

has been indicted by the (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the conflict. The military council had said it would not extradite Bashir to face the ICC charges, which he denies.

