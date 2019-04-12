Army Commanders' Conference discusses security issues

The Commanders' Conference being held in the national capital has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries, as per a statement.

An apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions, is being held from April 8-13.

The conference is an important event in planning and execution process of Indian with an aim to ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising Commanders and senior officers.

"It has been emphasized in the conference that is committed to peaceful security environment and shall holistically address emerging threats, challenges and ensure no room for terror," reads the statement.

"Reviews during the conference included readiness, tri-services synergy, military diplomacy, joint exercises that have created capacity and environment and supporting operational plans that have evolved. Defence cooperation has facilitated new vistas and these shall provide excellent opportunities for enhancing strategic engagements."

All future conflicts would be planned and executed jointly by the three services, it said.

"For developing deeper understanding and enhancing jointness, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, of Air Staff addressed Army Commanders and Staff wherein he conveyed vision and high credibility of IAF missions and ideas for synergised application," as per the statement.

" Sunil Lanba, of Naval Staff and Chairman, of has also addressed the Army Commanders and focused on jointness and challenges in maritime domain."

Additionally, to promote indigenisation through 'Make in India', an exhibition of emerging and future defence technological innovations was held, in which 53 domestic companies participated, it said.

"This interaction of industry representatives with the senior leadership of the Army facilitated in obtaining a direct feedback regarding product development and enhancement keeping in view the requirements of Army," reads the statement.

With a focus on the welfare of the families of brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the services of the nation, year 2019 has been declared as the year of 'Next of Kin'.

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)