Sugarcane juice declared 'national drink' of Pakistan

Business Standard

IANS  |  Islamabad 

The Pakistan government on Friday declared sugarcane juice as the "national drink" of the country.

The announcement came after the government conducted a Twitter poll where people were asked to decide on the country's national drink with two other options -- orange and carrot -- besides sugarcane, reports The Nation daily.

According to the poll, 7,616 people or 81 per cent cast their votes favouring sugarcane juice, 15 per cent voted for orange juice while 4 per cent chose carrot.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:10 IST

