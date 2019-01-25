Sugarcane juice declared 'national drink' of Pakistan

The government on Friday declared as the "national drink" of the country.

The announcement came after the government conducted a poll where people were asked to decide on the country's national drink with two other options -- orange and carrot -- besides sugarcane, reports daily.

According to the poll, 7,616 people or 81 per cent cast their votes favouring juice, 15 per cent voted for orange while 4 per cent chose carrot.

