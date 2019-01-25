Handy guides to creativity, happiness and the art of selling (IANS Books This Weekend)

Unlearn straight lines and replenish your pool of creative ideas with a new book, jump aboard an express to everyday happiness and well-being, master the art of selling with lessons from a top American realtor. and finally, tease your brain with a crime novel set in

The IANS Bookshelf has these reads this weekend.

1. Book: Dismantle: How to Deconstruct Your Mind and Build a Personal Creativity Machine; Author: Shlomo Maital; Publisher: HarperCollins; Price: Rs 499; Pages: 284

"Struggling to think of a creative idea? Coming up with ideas that can't survive the first round of validation? Wrestling with their implementation?" the book asks of the readers, and promptly comes up with the answer: You need 'Dismantle'.

Penned by Shlomo Maital, 'Dismantle' claims to break your conventional thinking, deconstructs your mind and helps build your personal creativity machine. Human brains, the book says, are wired to think in straight lines, suppressing their creative instincts from their childhood. As a result, we are producing economists who cannot predict a financial crisis, doctors who lack clinical empathy, managers who lack people skills and CEOs who can't look beyond the balance sheet.

The solution? A new system for creative thinking.

2. Book: Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine; Author: Ryan Serhant; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 219

American realtor and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York" Ryan Serhant, who went from being "a shy, when he entered the business in 2008" to a a top realtor and an authority on the art of selling, just nine years later, shares in this book the secrets behind how to close more deals than anyone else, expand your business, and keep clients coming back to you for more.

3. Book: Happiness Express: A Journey to Everyday Well-Being; Author: and Dinesh Ghodke; Publisher: Westland; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 331

Hear from two happiness experts -- Art of Living teachers Batliwala and Ghodke.

Learn about the importance of rest, figure out the right types of to eat, know how physical exercise gives you a stronger, healthier body and makes your brain younger, unearth the thrill of learning all over again, and get over procrastination.

4. Book: Newcomer; Author: ; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 342

A new work of crime by Keigo Higashino, 'Newcomer' is the story of a newly transferred Police Kyochiro Kaga, who is assigned to a baffling murder.

With a great deal of experience, Kaga is promptly assigned to the team investigating the murder of a woman. But the more he investigates, the greater number of potential suspects emerges. Buried somewhere in the woman's past and in the last few days of her life is the clue that will lead to the murderer.

