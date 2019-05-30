JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Hockey India to donate funds for Fani-hit Odisha

Likely Team Modi 2.0

Business Standard

Suhana Khan's ethnic fashion game on point at wedding

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made quite a fashion statement in ethnic wear at a wedding.

Dressed in a pale green salwar kameez and with henna applied on her hands, Suhana's graceful traditional look from her cousin's wedding has grabbed attention on the social media as her photographs are doing the rounds on Internet.

In the viral images, Suhana is seen posing and sharing smiles with her cousins. With minimal make-up, a duppata on her shoulders and straight loose hair, Suhana has aced the ethnic look.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements