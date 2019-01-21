Suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria kills 5: Monitor

A on a military convoy in Syria's province on Monday killed five members of a Kurdish-led force accompanying US-led coalition troops, a war monitor reported.

The car bomb killed five fighters from the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and occurred near the town of Shaddadi, the UK-based for Human Rights was cited as saying by

The attack was the second of its kind to target US forces in

On January 16, four US soldiers were reportedly killed in a blast targeting a military convoy in the Kurdish-controlled Manbij city in

At the time, sleeper cells of the Islamic State (IS) were said to be behind the blast.

The US has a military presence in Syria, mainly in Kurdish-controlled areas in northern and

The US-led coalition is engaged in an operation to drive out the IS militants from their last stronghold in the region in Syria.

The strikes follow US Donald Trump's announcement in December about withdrawing American forces from Syria.

