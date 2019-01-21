Ex-CIA spy behind 'Argo' dies at 78

Former CIA agent Tony Mendez, who inspired the Oscar-winning "Argo", has died at the age of 78, his agent confirmed.

was suffering from Parkinson's disease, the reported. His literary agent, Christy Fetcher, said: " was surrounded with love from his family and will be sorely missed."

Best known for smuggling six American diplomats out of during the 1979-81 hostage crisis by posing as a producer, at the CIA, specialised in disguises, forgery and rescues.

Over his 25-year career, he worked with Hollywood make-up artists and magicians to perfect disguises and fake identities. Ben Affleck, who directed "Argo" and starred as Mendez, called him "a true American hero".

Born in 1940, Mendez worked as a after graduating from university and joined the CIA after answering a blind advert for a

He served in multiple foreign posts, mostly in

In 1980, he orchestrated what would later be called the "Canadian Caper", a daring rescue of six American diplomats from The diplomats were forced to shelter in in after protesters overran the

Mendez met the six and helped them to pose as a Canadian crew scouting locations for a non-existent sci-fi movie, "Argo".

With Canada's help, the group were able to evade Iranian and board a flight to from

After retiring from the CIA, Mendez ran an art studio and wrote three memoirs about his experiences. "I've always considered myself to be an first," he told the Washington Post, "and for 25 years I was a "

"He was a man of extraordinary grace, decency, humility and kindness," Affleck tweeted on Sunday. "He never sought the spotlight for his actions, he merely sought to serve his country."

Former CIA also tweeted that Mendez "was one of the best officers to ever serve at CIA". "His work was unique, and it help (sic) to protect our nation in significant ways."

