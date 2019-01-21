Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad was arrested here on Monday.

JKLF sources said Malik was arrested from his uptown Maisuma residence.

Malik's arrest comes the same day separatist conglomerate, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), has called for a protest shutdown in and adjacent areas to remember the 50 civilians who were killed during a security forces firing on January 21, 1990.

The incident took place when a huge procession was intercepted by the security forces in the city's Gaw Kadal area.

--IANS

sq/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)