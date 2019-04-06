Mercury rising in Delhi, thunderstorms likely later

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and squalls expected in the later part of the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

"The sky was clear in morning. with squall is likely to take place," an said.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 58 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the minimum was season's average at 20 degrees Celsius.

