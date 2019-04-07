Light rains in Delhi bring dip in temperature

was swept by a dust followed by light showers on Sunday evening, providing relief after a hot day that saw temperature going up to 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the (IMD), the rainfall, recorded at 4.4 mm, brought down the mercury to 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The dust and light rains occurred due to Western Disturbances, said an IMD official, adding that it may also cause thunderstorm with squall later.

The IMD said that Monday will be partly cloudy with chances of light rains. There could also be another dust storm/thunderstorm with gusty winds of 32-40 kmph, the said.

Maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum would be around 25 degrees Celsius.

