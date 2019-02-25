Mumbai serial blasts: Charges framed against 2 Dawood aides

A special court here on Monday framed charges against two alleged associates of fugitive gangster in connection with the 1993 serial bomb blasts case.

The two accused, Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, and Ahmed Kamal Sheikh alias Lambu, have been charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as TADA, as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and murder.

According to the prosecution, the duo were close aides of prime accused and had attended meetings where the conspiracy to carry out the blasts was hatched.

The special has posted the matter for further hearing next Thursday.

Farooq was arrested in last March and deported, while Sheikh was arrested in Ahmedabad last June.

On March 12, 1993, 12 bombs went off at different locations in Mumbai, killing 257 persons and injuring over 700. Charge sheets were filed against 123 people, of which 100 were convicted by a special

