Centre compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officials for misconduct

Within days of showing the door to a dozen senior Income Tax officials for alleged charges of misconduct, the axe has now fallen on 15 senior revenue officials dealing with indirect taxes on charges ranging from demanding bribe, criminal conspiracy to financial impropriety.

sources said that the axe fell on officials in the rank of Principal and Commissioner, besides others of the (CBIC) under Rule 56 (j) of central (pension) rules.

This is yet another major clean-up drive by the Modi after coming to power for the second consecutive term last month.

The officers include Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner, Pr ADG (Audit) Delhi, Atul Dikshit, a who was under suspension and G. Shree Harsha, Commissioner, Chennai.

of Mumbai GST Zone, Vinod Kr. Sangha, of Bhubaneswar GST Zone, S.S. Bisht and Amresh Jain, of GST Zone were also among the 15 compulsorily retires officials.

--IANS

nk/rrb/ravi/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)