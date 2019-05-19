Sushant Pujari on being real street dancer to reel one

Sushant Pujari, a former street dancer, is thrilled to be a part of and filmmaker Remo D'souza's upcoming movie " 3D".

"I was destined to be where I'm today as I started off as a street dancer," Sushant, who had earlier featured in "ABCD" and " 2" films, said in a statement.

"After being a part of 'Street Dancer', I got reminded of how I started my career as a .. I used to dance on the streets. Gradually, I started working as a After all this, I've reached here (part of 'Street Dancer')," he added.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, and

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)