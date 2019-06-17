Illegal arms supplier with 30 pistols held in Delhi

The Police claimed to have arrested an inter-state gun smuggler with 30 pistols, including 17 country-made ones, 10 magazines and 25 live ammunition, which were to be supplied to local criminals and gang members.

"Waiser, 29, was arrested from Kashmiri Gate on Sunday on a tip-off. He had come from UP to supply arms to his contacts and criminals in Delhi," of Police (Special Cell) said.

"Waiser, a native of UP's Kairana, was carrying two big bags. Thirteen automatic pistols and 10 magazines were recovered from one bag, and 17 country-made pistols and 25 live rounds were recovered from the other," Yadav said.

On interrogation, revealed that he was an accomplice of Musa, from his village, and had been supplying arms for the past three years.

According to the police, they procured illegal firearms from and and supplied them to criminals and gangs in Delhi, and UP. However, after the arrest of Musa, had started working as his carrier.

--IANS

sp/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)