2 labourers killed after falling from 10th floor of Delhi building

Two labourers who were engaged in cleaning work at the high-rise Tower here died after falling from the 10th floor, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m. when the deceased identified as Raju Sharma, 22, and Ashtiyak Khan, 23, fell from the 10th floor after the wire of the stand they were sitting on broke.

"Both Ashtiyak and were conducting mirror cleaning work outside the high-rise Tower in central area. They did not wear helmets, were not tied with safety belts and there was no found at the spot," a said.

"Ashtiyak and were taken to a nearby hospital with multiple fractures. They were later declared dead," he added.

"The responsibility of cleaning work was assigned to company. The deceased persons worked for it and stayed in South Delhi," he said, adding that their families have been informed.

