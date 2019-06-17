AIIMS resident doctor manhandled, 2 detained

A resident doctor of the working at the emergency ward was allegedly manhandled by attendants of a patient, resulting in his colleagues going on a strike till Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday in the emergency ward of the when a patient with a reached there for treatment.

The resident doctor was attending to a another patient at that time when the attendants asked him to attend to their patient on priority.

However the attendants started verbally abusing the doctor and also manhandled him.

Police have registered a case after a complaint was filed by the AIIMS doctors.

"We have detained two people for allegedly misbehaving and abusing while the third accused is absconding. Teams have been formed to nab the third," said a

--IANS

adv/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)