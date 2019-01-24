Mercedes-Benz forays into luxury MPV with V-Class: Check prices, features

German auto Thursday made a foray into the luxury multi-purpose vehicles segment in with the launch of its V-Class at a starting price of Rs 68.40 lakh.

The V-Class will be available in both six-seater long-wheelbase (Exclusive) and seven-seater extra-long-wheelbase (Expression) variants, said in a statement.

While the V-Class Expression starts at Rs 68.40 lakh, the V-Class Exclusive starts at Rs 81.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), it added.

Continuing Mercedes-Benz's BS-VI transition efforts, the V-Class will be available in a 2-litre BS VI-compliant diesel engine, the company said.



"The launch of the V-Class in firmly underscores our pioneering spirit as we introduce the 'Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle' segment for our discerning Indian customers," India said.

The V-Class is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts and businesses, he added.

Schwenk further said in 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with "a wide range of product offensive, starting with the V-Class".



"We have some of the most-awaited products planned for the Indian market in 2019 that will keep the customers and enthusiasts fascinated," he said.

In 2018, posted a 1.4 per cent increase in its sales with a record 15,538 units, retaining its leadership position in the luxury segment for the fourth year in a row.