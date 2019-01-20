Sweden's Museum of Failure comes to Shanghai

Products and services from are being showcased in Shanghai, with the exhibition scheduled to last two months.

Founded by Swedish in 2017, the museum houses more than 100 failed products and services, including Coca-Cola's coffee-flavoured soda, Apple's Newton MessagePad, Colgate's frozen lasagna, a bottle of green ketchup and a pen specially designed for women, reports

This is the museum's first exhibition in

"I was so tired of reading and hearing the same boring success stories, they are all alike," West said.

"It is in the failures we find the interesting stories that we can learn from. Innovation and progress require the acceptance of failure."

For entering China, the exhibition has been given a new name in Chinese, Cheng Gong Zhi Mu, which means "the mother of success", as the old saying goes, "failure is the mother of success".

The exhibition will tour more Chinese cities later.

