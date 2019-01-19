Danish Cultural Institute will bring India, Denmark closer: Danish PM

In a bid to boost people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges, Danish Lokke on Saturday inaugurated a (DKI) here.

"This year, we will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties," said at the inauguration ceremony.

"We live in times of uncertainty but we ( and Denmark) have a long-lasting friendship," he added.

Stating that people of both countries should respect each other's culture, expressed the hope that the new centre "will bring and closer".

He also referred to his meeting with on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Friday and said that both agreed "to take our relationship higher".

Headquartered in Denmark, DKI has been engaged in fostering mutual understanding between people and cultures since 1940.

It also has branches in Belgium, Brazil, China, Latvia, and

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Thomas Sehested, branch of DKI said that the new branch in India will work to create new partnerships, new collaborations between the two countries.

"India is such a huge source for inspiration when it comes to culture and we look between our people - also in the field of cultural exchange," Sehested said.

The decision to open a branch of the DKI in India was taken in April last year during a meeting between Rasmussen and Modi on the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit in

--IANS

ab/rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)