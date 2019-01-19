Two new experiential museums at Red Fort, planned by Archeological Survey of as homage to the sacrifices made by Indians, are likely to be inaugurated by ahead of the celebrations.

"Azadi-Ke-Diwane" which is an attempt to pay tribute to the Martyrs of India, and "Yaad-e-Jallian" which is a tribute to lives lost in Jallianwala Bagh massacre have been tailored with sensory experiences, - End to End Experience Creators, which has worked to create the experiences at these museums, informed IANS.

It will take visitors to the journey of the Indian independence movement starting from 1857 to the Transfer of Power in 1947. It will be divided into zones which show the early sparks leading to the first, second and third phases of independence, said.

The museum is going to be around 12,000 sq ft on the ground floor and 8,000 sq ft on the first floor, making it one of the largest museums in

It will contain ancient Public Records, Private Papers, Photographs, Paintings, Sketches, Illustrations, Contemporary Newspapers reports, Journals and Periodicals, Proscribed Literature, Audio Archives, Films Clippings, Videotapes, and multimedia.

On the other hand, "Yaad-e-Jallian" will be a tribute to those who fell in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100 years ago.

This interactive museum aims to enlighten youth about the occurrences in and the rest of leading up to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Through this museum, archival photographs and documents that provide a glimpse into historical events that shaped India's destiny will be brought to public domain.

"These museums will mark a new era of the way museums are built in India. Our multi-sensory experience inside the Museums using latest is first of its kind in India," said Saurav Bhaik, CEO,

Tagbin said that both of the museums are likely to be inaugurated by on January 23.

--IANS

ss/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)