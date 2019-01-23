Take stand on Purushothapatnam project, NGT tells Centre

The NGT on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Environment, (MoEF&CC) to take action against where allegedly illegal construction activity is being carried out for the Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A (NGT) bench headed by its said that the matter has been pending for two years now and hence, the Ministry has to take a decision on the matter within one month.

"The MoEF&CC must consider the matter and decide whether action under Section 5 -- which provides for powers of the to close or prohibit an activity for violation of any directions -- is called for," the tribunal said in its order.

The bench was hearing a petition which sought an injunction against the construction activities undertaken by the state of for Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme without environmental clearance.

The project is located at Akhanda Godavari Left Bank near Purushothapatnam village in Seethanagaram, district, which involves diversion of flow of to In the process, experts say, there will be damage to the environment, including destruction of fertile land.

"The project envisages irrigation of 10,000 hectares of agricultural land. Though the project is for irrigation and other allied activities, the same is being claimed to be only for drinking water, to avoid the legal requirement of environmental clearance," the order said.

The bench said that though the Ministry filed a reply on the matter, it did not mention whether the project needed environmental clearance. "We expected the MoEF&CC to have taken a specific stand in the matter," it said.

