8 killed in Indonesia floods

At least eight people have died, four remain missing and thousands have been displaced due to floods on Indonesia's island, officials said on Wednesday.

Rains caused by a severe storm hit the southern part of the island overnight and had continued on Wednesday, causing floods and landslides, according to (BNPB)

municipality was the worst hit as waters reached up to a height of two metres (6.6 feet), leaving five dead and three missing, news reported.

Three people lost their lives in municipality, while one was missing in Pangkajene.

The said that the government was still assessing casualties and damages, while emergency teams were busy with evacuation in affected areas.

Floods and landslides hit every year during the rainy season, which lasts from December to February.

