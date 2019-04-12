Airborne security drill on RBI HQ startles Mumbaikars

-
Thousands of office-goers and pedestrians were startled at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s headquarters here as internal and external security agencies conducted a full-fledged airborne security drill at the apex bank's building.
As the onlookers gazed, initially with some alarm, on Thursday, a helicopter hovered above the RBI building shortly after noon when many had stepped out for lunch.
The security teams, comprising multiple specialised agencies, had set up a mock hostage crisis with orders to rescue and evacuate hostages safely from one of the floors.
As part of the drill, the fully-geared security commandos slithered down on ropes from the chopper, and onto the building, almost appearing like a scene from a Hollywood thriller.
It may be recalled that in real life, Mumbaikars had witnessed a similar evacuation-cum-extermination operation at the Chabad House in Colaba during the terror strikes over November 8-10, 2008.
Though mock-security drills are carried out occasionally at various locations including Mumbai Airport, this is the first time that a helicopter was deployed in the RBI drill.
