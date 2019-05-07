Talocity to enable AI-backed hiring in Yes Bank

(AI)-based HR solutions provider would provide its AI-supported "touchless" for the bank's hiring process and human resource (HR) operations, said on Tuesday.

"Talocity, which provides 'touchless hiring' with unbiased HR outcomes to its clients, on-boarded as a client recently. Talocity's blend of automation enables to further enhance their hiring process and HR operations, to attain high quality talent," read a company statement.

According to the statement, the candidates are interviewed by an AI bot on a one-way video platform and Talocity's and AI capabilities create personality reports, for each job applicant, which tells Yes Bank about the applicant's relevance to the job.

Speaking on the development, Deodutta Kurane, President for at Yes Bank, said: "Our partnership with allows us to employ AI, robotics and use of a flexible platform to reach out to candidates anywhere, at any time. The AI platform makes the first level evaluation much more convenient and effective without human bias, especially in large volume hiring."

Talocity said: "The benefits of 'touchless' in hiring means that most of the recruitment related translations load will now be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence-powered bots."

