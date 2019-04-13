Tamil actor-politician Ritheesh dead

Actor-cum-AIADMK leader died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Ritheesh, 46, is survived by his wife and a son.

Returning to his home in district for lunch after campaigning for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran, he had complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ritheesh, who had acted in Tamil movies like "Kaanal Neer", "Nayagan", "Guru", "Pen Singam" and "LKG", was elected from the parliamentary constituency on a DMK ticket in 2009. However, he later quit the DMK and joined the AIADMK.

Chief Minister and have condoled Ritheesh's death.

