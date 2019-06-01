Tamil Nadu parties against imposition of Hindi

-
Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Saturday opposed the three-language formula for schools in the state, as stated in the draft national education policy presented by K. Kasturirangan Committee to the central government.
Speaking to reporters here, DMK Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said her party would oppose any such move.
Reacting to the formula, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, "No language should be imposed and those who are interested can learn any language of their choice".
S. Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), said Hindi should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.
The Kasturirangan Committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states. For Hindi-speaking states, the committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one of the modern Indian languages from other parts of the country.
However, it has not specified what would be the modern Indian language. Tamil has been accorded the classical language status by the central government.
