Tamil Nadu should not be ruled from Nagpur: Rahul

should be ruled by the people of and M. will become its next Chief Minister, declared on Friday.

Addressing an election rally here, about 260 km from Chennai, Gandhi said: " should be ruled from Tamil Nadu. Stalin will be the "

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu charge the (BJP) with remote- controlling the in the state.

According to Gandhi, the state should not be ruled from -- where the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's political mentor, is headquartered.

"We will not let the people of Tamil Nadu to be led by Nagpur," Gandhi said.

According to Gandhi, when the comes to power at the centre, farmers will not be jailed for non-repayment of

"It is not fair that are not jailed for non-repayment of while poor farmers go to jail for defaulting bank loans," Gandhi said.

"After 2019, no will be put in jail for non-repayment of loan."

He said the government will tell the farmers in advance the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other things so that they can plan their crops accordingly.

He promised the poor that Rs 72,000 per year will be paid into the of of the poor family in the country under the Nyay scheme once the Congress comes to power.

"Once the money gets paid into the bank account, poor people will start consuming and the economy will kickstart again."

He said the textile industry in Tiruppur and the silk industry in Kancheepuram will start booming again after being affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

According to him, the Congress, once if it comes to power, will fill up the 24 lakh vacant jobs in the government and 10 lakh job vacancies in Panchayats will be filled up.

Gandhi said the Congress will bring in reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies for women.

"Thirty-three percent of central government jobs will also be reserved for women," he added.

The Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance.

