Tanya wins JK Tyre ladies event

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Over 30 young women brought some of the iconic roads in the national capital to life as they sped along in their luxurious sedans and SUVs as part of the JK Tyre Young FICCI Ladies Organisation Power Drive here on Tuesday.

Tanya Gorawara and co-driver Priyanka Ahuja emerged victorious with a total penalty of 17:57 minutes. Meenal Kothari and Anchal Bhalla, who claimed to be 'not fast just curious', finished second (penalty of 21:38 minutes) while Aparna Pasricha and Sumedha Sharaf of the Mother Truckers fame took the third place (penalty of 29:13 minutes).

The unique rally, held in the standard TSD format under FMSCI guidelines, was first of its kind to promote motorsports among women. Held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), it is in line with the JK Tyre Motorsport's vision of encouraging ladies to take up this exciting sport.

Members of the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (FYLO) lined up enthusiastically at the FICCI House in the morning, eager to get a feel of the sport in all its competitive glory and understand its nuances.

The 50-kilometre challenge, with eight time controls, tested the ladies' driving and navigational skills to the hilt and drew to a close after 3 hours at the ITC Bharat in Gurgaon, Haryana.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 21:38 IST

