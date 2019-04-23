TCS, Infosys increase hiring by 350% in FY19

Amid a slowdown in job growth across sectors, IT services (TCS) and hired about 42,000 more techies in the recently concluded fiscal 2018-19 than it did in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of over 350 per cent in new hiring, a media report said.

While Mumbai-headquartered hired 29,287 employees in the financial year ending on March 31, Bengaluru-based added 24,016 software professionals, Fortune reported this week.

So together these two companies added 53,303 employees in the 2018-19 financial year, while they hired just about 11,500 employees in the 2017-2018 financial year.

hired 7,775 employees, while added 3,743 employees in FY18, report said, suggesting that the momentum of hiring in the $167-billion Indian has started picking up.

In 2019, IT firms are likely to hire professionals with expertise in data science, data analysis, solution architects, product management, digital marketing, and (AI), Blockchain and cyber security, according to experts.

The Indian IT industry is expected to add around 2.5 lakh new jobs this year, according to a report.

"Investments in IT re-skilling will increase by around 20% in 2019," said the report on "IT hiring projections for 2019".

