Business Standard

Volumes soar at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd recorded volume of 8.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares

Tata Motors-DVR, Tata Motors Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 February 2019.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd recorded volume of 8.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.26% to Rs.2,074.50. Volumes stood at 94880 shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR registered volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.89% to Rs.79.40. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Motors Ltd saw volume of 44.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.62% to Rs.148.85. Volumes stood at 13.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 25636 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6223 shares. The stock lost 0.06% to Rs.1,755.05. Volumes stood at 3094 shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd witnessed volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71432 shares. The stock increased 7.52% to Rs.704.75. Volumes stood at 3.07 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 11:00 IST

