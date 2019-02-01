Local mobile manufacturing generating more jobs than ever: Goyal

Local manufacturing has taken off big in the last couple of years, generating thousands of jobs across the country, said on Friday.

" and its parts manufacturing companies have grown from two to 268 now, creating thousands of jobs in both urban and rural areas of the country," said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

With the help of the government's to incentivise indigenous production of handsets and their various sub-assemblies, most of such companies are from who are now manufacturing and assembling flagship and their parts here.

In 2018, nearly 300 million handsets were produced locally, according to Counterpoint Research.

"In 2015, we set-up our first that currently employs more than 5,000 people and generates employment for many more," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, told IANS.

"With our recent announcement of an additional manufacturing plant, we are planning to provide additional jobs to 5,000 more in the first phase," he added.

has also set up world's largest mobile in Noida that has doubled up the production, generating more jobs.

said the government aims to have one lakh digital villages in the next five years, adding that the vision is to make a modern and technology-driven society.

