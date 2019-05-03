Tej Pratap Yadav campaigning against father-in-law

Lalu Prasad's elder son Yadav on Friday appealed to people not to support and vote for his Chandrika Rai, who is the party candidate from parliamentary constituency in

also refuted Rai's statement that he would bring back his estranged wife to his home. "My divorce petition is in the court...I will seek divorce. There is no change in my stand."

Although he had said he might not campaign against Rai, he has been appealing to people with folded hands to ensure his defeat from seat -- a traditional stronghold of Lalu, his father.

Last month took a U-turn on his earlier announcement to contest the election against Rai, the father of his estranged wife.

Tej Pratap also expressed displeasure over his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's decision not to field two candidates of his choice from the Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat.

The (RJD) fielded a journalist-turned-politician in Sheohar, while Tej Pratap was in favour of Angesh Singh.

Similarly, the party fielded party senior leader from Jehanabad seat. Tej Pratap has fielded as candidate of his newly floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha in Jehanabad seat.

The former said that Tejashwi is not taking his advice now as he is surrounded by sycophants.

Polling for the seat will take place on May 6, the fifth of the seven-phase elections.

--IANS

ik/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)