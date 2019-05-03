Honor 20 Pro coming with punch-hole display

The next -- 20 Pro -- would come with a punch-hole display design, new leaked image has revealed.

The hole for the front camera can be seen on the top-left corner of the display of 20 Pro.

The high-end device, to be unveiled in along with a host of other devices on May 21, will also have side-mounted SIM tray, in-built Alexa and Fornite game.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch display panels, respectively.

According to industry sources, Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both Honor 20 and 20 Pro will house The Honor 20 Pro may come with 8GB and Honor 20 with 6GB

Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X.

