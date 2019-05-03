Tej Pratap mocks Tejashvi for falling ill of poll heat

Jailed Lalu Prasad's elder son on Friday taunted his younger brother saying that some people fell ill of exhaustion after addressing a few meetings for the elections.

Without directly naming Tejashwi Yadav, who is RJD's star in the absence of his father, said: "Laluji used to address 10 to 12 election meetings in a day, but there are some people who fell ill of exhaustion after addressing just four election meetings."

Former state targeted at an election meeting at Makhdumpur in Jehanabad, where he was campaigning for Chandra Prakash, the candidate of his newly floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

He was referring to reports claiming that former cancelled his election meetings twice of late, citing illness due to the heatwave.

Appealing to the people to vote for his Lalu-Rabri Morcha, said: "RJD candidate from Jehanabad Surendra Yadav is not suitable as he unsuccessfully contested from the seat twice. He is a weak candidate. I appeal to the people to support my candidate."

He emphasised that the Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the (RJD). Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha last month after allegedly being sidelined from the RJD.

has been undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi, after being convicted in fodder scam cases.

As per the seat sharing formula, the RJD is contesting on 19 and the nine, while smaller parties are running for the remaining of the 40 constituencies in

has three more phases of polling to go May 6, May 12 and May 19.

--IANS

ik/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)