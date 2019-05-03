Will file defamation suite against Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Hans Raj Hans

BJP candidate from North West Lok Sabha seat and famous Punjabi Hans on Friday said that he will file a defamation suite against national convenor and other leaders for maligning his image.

His remarks a came day after the has accused Hans of allegedly converting to Islam in 2014, and has said that he can not contest election from North West reserved seat.

Refuting the charge, Hans said he would have been ousted by his own family if he had converted to Islam.

"I was born in a Valmiki family and my mother is worshiper of saint Valmiki and she would had killed me if I would have converted to Islam," he said addressing a press conference here.

Hans said he was deeply hurt by the accusations of leaders including Kejriwal, and added he would file a defamation suite against Kenriwal and other AAP leaders.

Hans is contesting against and AAP's Gugan Singh in a triangular contest.

The BJP has replaced sitting from the seat and fielded Hans. has joined after denied ticket and accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit.

--IANS

aks/prs

