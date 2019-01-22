Tej Pratap invites Shatrughan Sinha to join RJD

Rashtriya (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Yadav has invited Shatrughan Sinha to join the RJD, saying that he remains in touch with the

"I talk to Shatrughan Sinha from time to time. I have also been to his place in I am still inviting him (to join RJD). He can join us at our Janta Darbar," told reporters on being asked if Sinha would leave the BJP to join RJD.

His statement came after Sinha criticised while sharing dais with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally organised by All (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday.

"If speaking truth amounts to rebellion then, of course, I am a rebel," Sinha had said.

"I am in BJP but before that, I am with the people of the country. Party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party," he added.

