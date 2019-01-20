Kerala to revise list of women who prayed at Sabarimala

Stung by widespread criticism over the numerous errors in the list of women who prayed at the Sabrimala temple, the government has decided to re-prepare the list.

A of had presented the list in the on Friday, which reportedly had discrepancies in the age and names of women. The list was taken from the records of the online system, through which pilgrims register for having "darshan".

The row erupted over flaws in the actual age of some of the 51 women, whom the had referred to in the list as "banned" -- on account of they being of menstruating age group of 10 to 50 years -- who prayed at the temple this season.

on Saturday asked senior officials to revise the list, which included even the name of men, besides several of the women above 50.

State Devasom (temples) told the media that his department has no role in the preparation of the list, while the of the - of the temple, A. Padmakumar said they are not responsible for this as they do not prepare statistics of the pilgrims in the temple.

Kanam Rajendran, of the - the second biggest ally of the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government, said the entire responsibility of what has happened lies with the

But the Industries E.P. Jayarajan, the closest of Vijayan, defended him by saying that it is not just 51 women, but so many women have had "darshan" at the temple.

and Bindu Ammini, both in the "banned" age group of 10 to 50 years, prayed at the temple.

It was after they approached the apex court seeking security for having safe "darshan" that a bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice directed the to arrange adequate protection for them.

The list of 51 women is not part of an affidavit but only referred to by the state government in his arguments. Soon the list was highlighted in the media.

"This goof-up reveals the abject failure of the way Vijayan is running the state," said state BJP

--IANS

sg/rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)