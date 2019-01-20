Traditions of temples should be protected: Amritanandamayi

Terming as "unfortunate" the incidents that took place at over women's entry issue, Amritanandamayi Sunday said traditions of temples should be protected though changes in the society were a necessity.

She was addressing a meeting organised by the Karma Samiti, a right-wing platform seeking protection of faith, culture and traditions of temple.

The Ayyappa Bhakta Sangamam (meeting of Ayyappa devotees), organised by the Samiti as part of its protest against the government's decision to implement the September 28 verdict, allowing women of all ages into Lord Ayyappa temple, was inaugurated by Amrithananda Mayi.

"The incidents that had happened at Sabarimala were unfortunate. It's necessary to follow the temple traditions. Each temple has got its own traditions," she told the gathering.

"Changes in the society are a necessity. But that should be done by protecting the traditions. Temples are the pillars of our culture and we need to protect them," Amrithananda Mayi said.

The meeting was attended by an array of spiritual and right-wing leaders at Putharikandam ground here.

The organisers claimed that over two lakh devotees from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta Alappuzha and Kottayam districts have taken part in the meet.

