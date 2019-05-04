Terror attack kills 9 soldiers in Libya

-
ALSO READ
At least 21 dead since Libya's Haftar began offensive: Tripoli
Libyan army kills 12 IS militants
Libyan crisis escalates after air strike at Tripoli airport
Clashes break out in Tripoli, UN Secretary-General leaves Libya with 'heavy heart'
Eastern Libyan Commander declares war on Tripoli, UN expresses 'deep concern'
-
At least nine soldiers were killed as a terrorist attack on Saturday targeted an Army training centre in the Libyan city of Sabha, officials said.
"Terrorists launched an attack at 5 a.m. (local time) on the training centre of the Army in Sabha. The attackers used vehicles and opened fire at the soldiers," a military official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
He added that the Islamic State was likely to be behind the attack.
Osama al-Wafi, spokesman of Sabha medical centre, said they received nine bodies of the soldiers killed in the attack.
Sabha, southern Libya's largest city, has been under the control of the east-based Army since January.
Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political division ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU