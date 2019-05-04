Terror attack kills 9 soldiers in Libya

At least nine soldiers were killed as a terrorist attack on Saturday targeted an training centre in the Libyan city of Sabha, officials said.

"Terrorists launched an attack at 5 a.m. (local time) on the training centre of the in The attackers used vehicles and opened fire at the soldiers," a was quoted as saying by

He added that the Islamic State was likely to be behind the attack.

Osama al-Wafi, of medical centre, said they received nine bodies of the soldiers killed in the attack.

Sabha, southern Libya's largest city, has been under the control of the east-based since January.

has been suffering escalating violence and political division ever since the fall of the late leader in 2011.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)