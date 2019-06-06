I miss you: Sanjay on Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary

posted a heartwarming message for his late father on his birth anniversary, saying he misses him every day.

On Sunil Dutt's on Thursday, Sanjay took to to remember his father.

The shared a black and white photograph of himself with his father and his sister. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you."

was a movie actor, producer, He had worked in memorable films such as "Sadhna", "Ek Phool Char Kaante", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.".

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in

Sanjay's fans got a glimpse of the bond he shared with his father through Rajkumar Hirani's film "Sanju" that saw actor as and as Sanjay.

